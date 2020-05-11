Somalia Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 9, 02 - 08 May 2020

Epidemiological Highlights

Three hundred and thirty-five (335) new cases were confirmed during the reporting week. Of these, 245 were reported in Banadir, 48 in Puntland, 2 in Galmudug, 6 in Somaliland, 22 in Jubaland, 11 in Southwest and 1 in Hirshabelle.

Fifty-five (55) of these cases were reported in the last 24 hours.A total of 241 (72%) of these new cases were male and 94 (28%) were female. The total number of confirmed cases in Somalia stands at 928, including fourty-two (42) associated deaths (CFR4.5%) and 100 documented recoveries. The median age of the 928 confirmed cases is 32 years (age range: 2-107 years). Fourteen (14) of the associated deaths were reported during this week; with three of the deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 928 cases reported in Somalia, the state wise break down stands at- Banadir (816), Puntland (53), Jubaland (27), SouthwestState (16), Somaliland (11), Galmudug (3), and Hirshabelle (2).

A total of four health workers in Jubaland state tested positive for COVID-19 during this week.

Fourteen (14) new deaths were reported this week bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 42. The median age of the deaths is 66 years (age range: 29-107 years). Of the total deaths, 38 were reported from Banadir, two (2) from Somaliland, one (1) from Hirshabelle, and one (1) from Puntland. Males accounted for 83% (35/42) of these deaths while females accounted for 17% (7/42).

Eighty (80) close contacts of a number of laboratory-confirmed cases were identified this week, while 171 contacts previously identified completed 14 days follow up period without developing symptoms. A total of 385 contacts are currently under follow up. Six (6) of those close contacts under follow up tested positive for COVID-19 this week. 9 this week.