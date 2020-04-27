Somalia Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 7, 18-24 Apr 2020

Epidemiological Highlights

During this week, 248 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Health & Human Services (MOH&HS), 42 of these were announced in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Somalia to 328, including sixteen associated deaths (CFR: 4.9%) and eight documented recoveries. The number of cases in Somalia has quadrupled in just one week, 97% of the cases reported in Banadir. Eleven of the sixteen COVID-19 associated deaths were reported during this week.

Of the 328 laboratory-confirmed cases, 318 were reported from Banadir, six from Somaliland, two from Jubaland one from Hirshabelle, one from Galmudug and one from Puntland. Six of the 328 laboratory-confirmed cases were travel-associated reported from 16-24 March 2020. The remaining 322 cases had no travel history and are considered part of local community transmissions.

The median age of the confirmed cases is 31 years (age range: 8-84 years) and 15% are female. All the close contacts of these cases have been quarantined and some of the contacts have been sampled.

A total of 172 suspected cases have been reported and investigated countrywide, during this week. Of these, 15 cases are currently in quarantine/isolation facility.

The total number of contacts identified is 432 of which 350 of them have completed the mandatory 14 days follow up and have been discharged. 61 contacts are under follow up.