Somalia Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 6, 11-17 Apr 2020

Background

During this week, 38 new laboratory-conrmed cases of COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Health & Human Services (MOH&HS), 21 of these were announced on 15 April 2020. The ministry has also announced four deaths this week all of whom are Somali citizens aged between 61 and 84 years, who were tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Somalia to 80, including ve associated death (CFR: 6.3%) and two recoveries.

Of the eighty laboratory-conrmed cases, seventy-two were reported from Banadir, ve from Somaliland, two from Jubaland and one from Hirshabelle. Six of the eighty laboratory-conrmed cases were travel-associated reported from 16-24 March 2020. The remaining cases had no travel history and were reported from 25 March to 15 April signifying community transmission. Amongst these cases, fteen are healthcare workers.

The median age of the conrmed cases is 31 years (age range: 20-84 years) and 15% are female. All the close contacts of these cases have been quarantined and some of the contacts have been sampled.

A total of 172 suspected cases have been reported and investigated countrywide, during this week. Of these, 15 cases are currently in quarantine/isolation facility. The number of contacts identied so far for the 80 laboratory-conrmed cases is 396. A total of 90 samples (including repeat samples) have been collected and shipped to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory in Nairobi this week for testing.

Some test results are pending.