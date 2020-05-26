Somalia
Somalia Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 11, 16 - 22 May 2020
Epidemiological Highlights
One hundred and seventy-two (172) new cases were reported during this week (Table-1), 21 cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Somalia as of the reporting period is 1 573, including sixty-one (61) associated deaths (CFR 3.9%) and 204 documented recoveries.
The median age of the 1 573 confirmed cases is 47 years (age range: 1-110 years) and 29% of cases are female. The median age of deaths is 67 years (age range: 29-107 years).