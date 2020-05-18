Somalia

Somalia Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 10, 09 - 15 May 2020

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Epidemiological Highlights

  • Two hundred and thirty-four (234) new cases were reported during this reporting week (Table).

  • The total number of conrmed cases in Somalia is 1,284, including fty-three (53) associated deaths (CFR 4.1%) and 135 documented recoveries.

  • The median age of the 1,284 conrmed cases is 46 years (age range: 1-110 years) and 30% of cases are female. The median age of the 53 reported deaths is 66 years (age range: 20-107 years).

Related Content