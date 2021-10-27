Somalia
Somalia – Conflict, protection of civilians (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2021)
- Clashes between local government forces, reinforced by Somali National Army (SNA) and Ahlu Suna Waljama’ (a paramilitary group) in Guri Ceel town, Galmudug State have lasted from 23-26 October. At least 30 civilians have been killed, 70 injured and more than 100,000 people have been displaced to nearby villages and new Internally Displaced People (IDP) sites.
- Fighting has also damaged one hospital and destroyed another, as well as several civilian houses. The Guri Ceel airstrip remains closed since 1 October and movement along the road between Galmudug and Hirshabelle is disrupted. In addition, the market in Guri Ceel is closed, and prices of food and vegetables have increased by 20-30%.
- Violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including denial of medical assistance, have been documented. Humanitarian actors – including DG ECHO partners – rush to provide emergency assistance to the displaced civilians caught up in the fighting, however scaling up the response is impeded by access and funding challenges.