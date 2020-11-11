Somalia: Conflict exacerbates human rights violations and abuses - Amnesty International submission for the un Universal Periodic Review, 38th session of the UPR working group, May 2021

INTRODUCTION

This submission was prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Somalia in May 2021. In it, Amnesty International evaluates the implementation of recommendations made to Somalia in its previous UPR, including in relation to taking measures to prevent violations of human rights and international humanitarian law within the framework of military operations, enacting laws to address gender inequalities, sexual violence and women’s rights, to improve freedom of expression and media freedom and to take all the necessary steps to halt forced evictions of internally displaced people (IDPs).

It also assesses the national human rights framework with regard to the reviews of the 2012 provisional constitution and that of the penal code and the non-operationalization of the national human rights commission.

With regard to the human rights situation on the ground, Amnesty International raises concern about the impact of the ongoing conflict on the civilian population and particularly on how all the parties to the conflict are violating international humanitarian law, violations against IDPs , the death penalty and the violations of freedom of expression and media freedom across south central Somalia, Puntland and in Somaliland.