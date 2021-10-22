Somalia - Conflict and displacement (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 October 2021)

Over 100,000 people fled from the town of Guriceel (in Galmudug state) due to high tensions and potential conflict between Ahlu Suna Waljama’ (a paramilitary group) and the local government, spreading into 28 rural villages. Displaced people include about 1,005 unaccompanied minors and 2,009 persons with disabilities and health related complications.

The majority of the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) are sheltered by relatives, in overcrowded shelters made of tattered clothes or under trees. Three new camps for IDPs were established to host 7,300 families.

Access to food, water, sanitation and basic services is extremely limited to inexistent. Majority of IDPs are reportedly only having one meal a day and fully depend on water trucking (given the ongoing drought in the area). Over 700 malnourished children have been identified and cases of diarrhoea, acute respiratory infection, and suspected measles have been reported. At least 26 schools remain closed leaving over 9,000 children without access to education.