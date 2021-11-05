Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia

UN – February 2021

3.5 MILLION People Projected to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through December FSNAU – September 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia

UNHCR – August 2021

652,225 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – September 2021

71 Security Incidents Impacting Humanitarian Operations in Somalia from April to June

UN – September 2021