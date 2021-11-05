Somalia + 1 more

Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia
UN – February 2021

3.5 MILLION People Projected to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through December FSNAU – September 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia
UNHCR – August 2021

652,225 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – September 2021

71 Security Incidents Impacting Humanitarian Operations in Somalia from April to June
UN – September 2021

  • Approximately 3.5 million people across Somalia are projected to face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity from October to December due to the combined effects of below-average rainfall, localized flooding, and conflict.

  • Nearly 40,000 individuals across Somalia are facing mild-to-moderate drought conditions, which are anticipated to persist through 2022.

  • More than 70 access-related incidents affected humanitarian operations in Somalia from April to June.

