Somalia + 1 more
Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia
UN – February 2021
3.5 MILLION People Projected to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through December FSNAU – September 2021
3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia
UNHCR – August 2021
652,225 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – September 2021
71 Security Incidents Impacting Humanitarian Operations in Somalia from April to June
UN – September 2021
Approximately 3.5 million people across Somalia are projected to face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity from October to December due to the combined effects of below-average rainfall, localized flooding, and conflict.
Nearly 40,000 individuals across Somalia are facing mild-to-moderate drought conditions, which are anticipated to persist through 2022.
More than 70 access-related incidents affected humanitarian operations in Somalia from April to June.