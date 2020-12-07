Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (September 30, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.2 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – July 2020

2.1 MILLION People Likely to Experience Crisis or Worse Acute Food Insecurity from September to December 2020

FEWS NET – September 2020

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia

UNHCR – September 2020

729,000 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – September 2020

• Abnormally heavy rain and resultant flooding since July had adversely affected nearly 342,000 people in Somalia as of September 30, displacing approximately 28,000 people in Hiran Region’s Belet Weyne town alone.

• Primary health care visits and routine vaccination coverage for young children declined by more than 50 percent from March to September 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, primarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

• FEWS NET and FSNAU project that nearly 2.1 million people could face acute food insecurity between October and December without sustained humanitarian assistance.