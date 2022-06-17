Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (June 17, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought As Of May, UN – May 2022

7.1 MILLION People Likely to Face Acute Food Insecurity by September, IPC – June 2022

4.2 MILLION Number of People Facing Water Shortages as of April, WASH Cluster – May 2022

1.5 MILLION Children Ages Five Years and Younger Facing Acute Malnutrition in 2022, IPC – June 2022

• Due to deteriorating drought conditions, more than 7.1 million people across Somalia are likely to experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse food insecurity conditions between June and September, including populations in eight livelihood zones facing an increased risk of Famine—IPC 5—conditions.

• Consumption of contaminated water, poor hygiene practices, and deteriorating nutrition conditions have driven an increase in suspected cholera and measles cases in 2022.

• On June 13, the USG announced more than $55.1 million in additional funding to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to droughtaffected populations in Somalia.