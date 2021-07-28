Somalia + 1 more
Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (July 27, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia
UN – February 2021
2.8 MILLION People Likely to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through September
FSNAU – July 2021
2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia
UN – June 2021
642,400 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – June 2021
70 Security Incidents Impacting Humanitarian Operations in Somalia from January to April
UN – April 2021
Worsening drought conditions across Somalia are contributing to elevated humanitarian needs, while localized flooding has adversely affected 400,000 people since April.
More than 2.8 million people across Somalia will likely face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity through September.
Al-Shabaab activity has resulted in civilian deaths and population displacement in Mudug and Bakool regions in recent months.