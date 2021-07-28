Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (July 27, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia

UN – February 2021

2.8 MILLION People Likely to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through September

FSNAU – July 2021

2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia

UN – June 2021

642,400 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – June 2021

70 Security Incidents Impacting Humanitarian Operations in Somalia from January to April

UN – April 2021