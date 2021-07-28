Somalia + 1 more

Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (July 27, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia
UN – February 2021

2.8 MILLION People Likely to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through September
FSNAU – July 2021

2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia
UN – June 2021

642,400 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – June 2021

70 Security Incidents Impacting Humanitarian Operations in Somalia from January to April
UN – April 2021

  • Worsening drought conditions across Somalia are contributing to elevated humanitarian needs, while localized flooding has adversely affected 400,000 people since April.

  • More than 2.8 million people across Somalia will likely face Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity through September.

  • Al-Shabaab activity has resulted in civilian deaths and population displacement in Mudug and Bakool regions in recent months.

