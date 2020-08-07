Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (August 7, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.2 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – July 2020

3.5 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Emergency Food Assistance, July–September 2020 FEWS NET – June 2020

2.6 MILLION Official Number of IDPs in Somalia FGoS – 2018

761.7 THOUSAND Estimated Number of Refugees from Somalia UN – June 2020

• Without sustained assistance, up to 3.5 million people in Somalia could face severe food insecurity through September.

• COVID-19 control measures and the associated worsening of socioeconomic conditions are further eroding the protection environment in Somalia.

• The UN released a revised 2020 HRP for Somalia on July 26, accounting for changes in humanitarian needs and the operational environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal floods, and the regional desert locust upsurge.