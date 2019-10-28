28 Oct 2019

Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (313.65 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Farmers in southern Somalia experience worst gu harvest in 25 years

  • Up to 2.1 million Somalis could require emergency food assistance from October through December

  • Insecurity and drought contribute to displacement of an estimated 300,000 people between January and September

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Following delayed and erratic rainfall during the April-to-June gu rainy season and belowaverage gu harvests, up to 2.1 million people across Somalia are likely to experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity between October and December in the absence of sustained humanitarian assistance, according to the Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).4

  • Overall, the U.S. Government (USG) remains the largest humanitarian donor to Somalia, contributing nearly $451 million toward relief efforts in the country, as well as nearly $49 million for Somali refugees in the region, in FY 2019.

