Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Following delayed and erratic rainfall during the April-to-June gu rainy season and belowaverage gu harvests, up to 2.1 million people across Somalia are likely to experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity between October and December in the absence of sustained humanitarian assistance, according to the Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).4