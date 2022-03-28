Somalia + 1 more
Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (March 28, 2022)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021
4 to 5 MILLION People Likely to Face Acute Food Insecurity During 2022 FEWS NET/FSNAU – March 2022
2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs UN – February 2022
4.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought Conditions UN – February 2022
Drought conditions across Somalia continued to severely limit access to food and water and generate humanitarian needs for an estimated 4.5 million people as of February.
Drought-driven food, pasture, and water shortages prompted more than 670,000 people countrywide to relocate to other areas between January 2021 and February 2022, the UN reports.
Consumption of contaminated water and poor hygiene practices—primarily due to prolonged drought conditions—have contributed to disease outbreaks in parts of Somalia in recent weeks.