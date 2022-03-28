Somalia + 1 more

Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (March 28, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021

4 to 5 MILLION People Likely to Face Acute Food Insecurity During 2022 FEWS NET/FSNAU – March 2022

2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs UN – February 2022

4.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought Conditions UN – February 2022

  • Drought conditions across Somalia continued to severely limit access to food and water and generate humanitarian needs for an estimated 4.5 million people as of February.

  • Drought-driven food, pasture, and water shortages prompted more than 670,000 people countrywide to relocate to other areas between January 2021 and February 2022, the UN reports.

  • Consumption of contaminated water and poor hygiene practices—primarily due to prolonged drought conditions—have contributed to disease outbreaks in parts of Somalia in recent weeks.

