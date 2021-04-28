Somalia + 1 more
Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (April 28, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia UN – December 2020
2.7 MILLION People Likely to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through June
IPC – March 2021
3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Somalia
UNHCR – March 2021
629,000 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – February 2021
255 Security Incidents Impacting Humanitarian Operations in Somalia in 2020
UN – February 2021
Worsening drought conditions are driving water shortages across Somalia and could displace an estimated 380,000 Somalis in 2021.
Somalia received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX initiative on March 15. As of April 21, the FGoS Ministry of Health had administered more than 118,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses with UN support.
USAID/BHA partners continue to reach vulnerable populations in Bay and Bakool.