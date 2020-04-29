Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (April 29, 2020)

In response to the continued spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), humanitarian agencies—including USAID partners—are coordinating with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGoS) and other government authorities to implement preparedness and response activities across Somalia. Relief actors are particularly concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 into internally displaced person (IDP) camps, where overcrowding and limited access to health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services could exacerbate the impact of a potential outbreak.