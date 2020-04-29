Somalia + 1 more
Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (April 29, 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
USG humanitarian partners adjust programs in response to COVID-19
Floods destroy shelters of 81,000 people in late April
1.6 million people likely to experience acute levels of food insecurity from June–September
Violence displaces 56,000 people in Gedo between late February and early March
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
In response to the continued spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), humanitarian agencies—including USAID partners—are coordinating with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGoS) and other government authorities to implement preparedness and response activities across Somalia. Relief actors are particularly concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 into internally displaced person (IDP) camps, where overcrowding and limited access to health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services could exacerbate the impact of a potential outbreak.
Nearly 1.6 million people in Somalia could face severe levels of acute food insecurity from June to September, an increase from the estimated nearly 1.2 million people facing severe food insecurity in early 2020, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).