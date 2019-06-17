17 Jun 2019

Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 17 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (263.37 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drought conditions continue in much of Somalia, despite localized rainfall in May

  • USAID reopens mission in Somalia, announces $184.6 million in humanitarian assistance

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Despite improved localized rainfall in some parts of Somalia in May, large areas of the country continue to experience drought conditions, which are likely to worsen food security in the coming months, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). The UN and humanitarian partners launched a Drought Response Plan (DRP) on May 20, seeking approximately $710 million for drought relief activities.

  • Conflict and drought conditions displaced nearly 174,000 people in Somalia from January–May. In May alone, relief actors recorded the displacement of more than 60,000 people, largely due to increased conflict in areas of south-central Somalia

  • On June 17, USAID Administrator Mark Green announced $184.6 million in humanitarian funding for food, health, livelihoods, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance in Somalia. Administrator Green’s announcement coincided with the reopening of the USAID Mission in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital city.

