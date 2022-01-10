Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (January 10, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021

3.8 MILLION People Projected to Experience Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity Through April UN – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs UNHCR – October 2021

665,104 Estimated Number of Somali Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – November 2021

• An estimated 7.7 million people across Somalia are likely to require humanitarian assistance in 2022 largely due to drought and continued insecurity.

• Approximately 3.8 million people countrywide will likely require emergency food assistance to meet basic needs through early 2022, likely increasing to 4.6 million people by May.

• Armed conflict and insecurity continue to drive humanitarian needs and generate internal displacement across Somalia.