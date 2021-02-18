Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (January 8, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia

2.5 MILLION Estimated People Likely to Experience Acute Food Insecurity from February to May 2021

2.6 MILLION Estimated IDPs in Somalia

120,000 Estimated People Adversely Affected by Tropical Cyclone Gati

Tropical Cyclone Gati made landfall in northeastern Somalia’s Bari Region in late November, resulting in nine deaths and adversely affecting approximately 120,000 people, according to the UN.