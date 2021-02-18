Somalia + 1 more
Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (January 8, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
5.9 MILLION Estimated People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Somalia
2.5 MILLION Estimated People Likely to Experience Acute Food Insecurity from February to May 2021
2.6 MILLION Estimated IDPs in Somalia
120,000 Estimated People Adversely Affected by Tropical Cyclone Gati
Tropical Cyclone Gati made landfall in northeastern Somalia’s Bari Region in late November, resulting in nine deaths and adversely affecting approximately 120,000 people, according to the UN.
Populations in Bari are projected by FEWS NET to face increased levels of acute food insecurity from February to May due to heavy flooding and Somalia’s desert locust infestation.
USAID/BHA partners responded to humanitarian needs resulting from deyr seasonal flooding, which had affected nearly 73,000 people as of November.