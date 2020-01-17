Somalia - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (January 17, 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Heavy rains and flash flooding, exacerbated by Tropical Cyclone Pawan, generate additional humanitarian needs among populations in Somalia

• USAID partner organizations respond to flood-related humanitarian needs

• Largest desert locust outbreak in 25 years damages crops and pasture across Somalia

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Heavy rains and resultant flooding in southern Somalia between October and December affected 570,000 people, displacing populations, destroying livelihood assets, and generating additional humanitarian needs, the UN reports. Additionally, Tropical Cyclone Pawan made landfall in northeastern Somalia in early December, resulting in flash floods that affected 213,000 people. In response, USAID humanitarian partners are providing emergency food, health, livelihoods, logistics, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to affected populations.

• While sustained emergency food assistance provided by humanitarian agencies— including USAID/FFP partners—likely mitigated worse food security outcomes in many areas of Somalia, up to 2.1 million people were at risk of experiencing acute food insecurity from October to December, according to food security actors.