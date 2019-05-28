Somalia: Complex Emergency - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report n°5 (MDRSO005)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

August 2015: Poor post Gu season exacerbates drought conditions leading to reduced pasture land, water shortages, and deaths of livestock, increasing the number of acutely food insecure people to emergency levels.

January 2016: Governments of Somaliland and Puntland declare the drought situation as an emergency.

February 2016: IFRC deploys Surge Capacity to support the SRCS on needs assessments.

25 March 2016: The Emergency Appeal is launched for CHF 1,290,936, with a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) allocation of CHF 129,394, to support SRCS in assisting 78,990 drought-affected people for six months.

8 September 2016: The appeal timeframe is extended through the 6-month Update by three months, ending 21 December 2016.

30 December 2016: The appeal timeframe is extended through the Operation Update no 4 for another six months, ending 21 June 2017.

2 February 2017: FEWSNET report states that Famine (IPC Level 5)1 is expected if the 2017 Gu season sees minimal rain, highlighting the critical connections between drought and food security and nutrition as well as water and sanitation and hygiene promotion.

15 March 2017: The Emergency Appeal is revised for the first time, increasing the budget to CHF 3,308,035 to assist 150,000 people for 20 months, ending 21 November 2017.

16 March 2017: Parallel to the appeal revision, IFRC allocates CHF 302,721 DREF to assist 85,000 people affected by AWD with medical treatment and nutritional support for three months.

11 July 2017: The Emergency Appeal is revised a second time to integrate the DREF operation for AWD and scale-up the coverage and actions, including ERU deployment to ensure efficient management of two on-going operations within the same target population. The revision sought CHF 12,204,893, increased from CHF 3,308,035, to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in assisting 352,800 people for 27 months (until 30 June 2018).

February 2018: According to the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), Somalia was expected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse until September 2018.

June 2018: This third revision of the Emergency Appeal covered the likely deepening of the drought. It will maintain the strategy of the previous revision but reach more people and reach further. The revised Appeal budget is increased from CHF 12,137,541 to CHF 15,645,200 The ERU deployment budget was CHF 1,713,000.