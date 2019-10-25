25 Oct 2019

Somalia commits to reducing maternal deaths and to zero tolerance for GBV and FGM

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) on 16 October 2019 committed to reducing the overall maternal mortality rate across the country by no less than 25 percent by 2030 through the training and employment of 1,000 additional midwives. The Government also reaffirmed the need to accelerate progress towards achieving universal access to quality sexual and reproductive health services for all.

“Ultimately, the Government will strive for zero preventable maternal deaths in Somalia. To achieve this ultimate goal, the Government commits to integrating comprehensive interventions on the reduction of maternal mortality into the national strategies, policies and programs,” stated the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Gamal Mohamed Hassan.

The Minister was speaking in Mogadishu at the High-Level National Event where he signed Somalia’s Statement of Commitment for ICPD25. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), which took place in Cairo in 1994. At that conference, 179 governments adopted a Programme of Action, recognizing that reproductive health, women's empowerment and gender equality are the pathway to sustainable development.

From 12-14 November, the governments of Kenya and Denmark and UNFPA are co-convening the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25, a high-level conference to mobilize the political will and financial commitments the world urgently needs to finally and fully implement the ICPD Programme of Action. These commitments will be centred around achieving zero unmet need for family planning information and services, zero preventable maternal deaths, and zero sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful practices against women and girls.

The FGS, in line with the Somali Women’s Charter, has also committed to zero tolerance for GBV and FGM by addressing vulnerability factors and through strengthening its policy and legal frameworks such as the Sexual Offences Bill (SOB) and FGM elimination policies, equipping officers with necessary resources enabling them to adequately respond to GBV cases by 2030. “In this regard, the Government commits to tackle core vulnerability issues in vulnerable communities, especially those in Internally Displaced Person (IDP) settings to prevent GBV cases from further exacerbating their plight,” stated H.E. Hassan.

He also said that the Somalia Government recognizes the impact of population dynamics, reproductive health and gender on poverty, and considers women’s empowerment not only as a means of eradicating poverty, but also as a prerequisite for achieving the aspirations of the National Development Plan (NDP9) and the Global Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our Government supports the demands made by Somali women and girls in the Somali Women’s Charter. In line with the Charter, we acknowledge and commit ourselves as a Government to pay special attention to the education of young boys and girls and achieving gender parity at all levels of education,” said the Minister.

The ICPD25 event in Mogadishu brought together hundreds of people including government officials, ambassadors from Denmark, Sweden and Italy, donor countries, UN agencies, civil society and youth groups including girls’ sports groups.

The ICPD25 Summit in Nairobi aims to bring everyone together: heads of state, ministers, parliamentarians, thought-leaders, technical experts, civil society organizations, grassroots organizations, young people, business and community leaders, faith-based organizations, indigenous peoples, international financial institutions, people with disabilities, academics and many others interested in the pursuit of sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.