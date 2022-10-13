Somalia Climate Update, September 2022 (Issued October 13, 2022)

Highlights

Hagaa (July to September) is a typically dry period in most parts of Somalia. However, parts of northwest regions experienced Karan rains in August and September and coastal adjacent parts of southern Somalia also experience some rain showers.

July was a typical dry month in most parts of the county. Exceptions were in a few stations in northwest and southern that recorded less than 100mm of rainfall. These included Wajaale (79.0 mm), Gebiley (52.5 mm),

Borama (43.0 mm) in northwest and Baidoa (26.0 mm), Jamame (33.5 mm), Dinsor (38.5 mm), Wanlawenye (51.2 mm), Mogadishu (55.8 mm) and Jowhar (83.5 mm) in the south. There was no rainfall recorded in any station of northeast and central parts of the country in the month of July.

Observed rain gauge readings indicated that a few stations in the northwestern part of the country received between 70-155 mm during the month of August 2022. These included, Borama (155.5 mm), Gebiley (113.0 mm), Wajaale (75.0mm), Qulenjeed (70.5 mm), and Aburin (70.0 mm) mostly agro pastoral area. In northeastern parts of the country, dry conditions prevailed in the during August except for light scattered showers reported in Iskushuban and Burtinle distrcits, while in the southern Somalia, light to moderate rains were recorded in Baidoa (32.5 mm), Dinsor (49.0 mm), Mogadishu (65.2 mm) and Jowhar (29.0 mm). The rest of the country remained hot and dry

In September, substantial amounts of rainfall was recorded in northwest with some gauge stations recording over 100 mm. These included Qulenjeed (135.0 mm), Dilla (148.0 mm), Aburin (132.5 mm), Sheikh (110.0 mm), and Erigavo (99.0 mm). In northeast and central, a few stations recorded little but higher than short term average rainfall. Such stations were Iskushuban (21.0 mm), Qardo (28.5 mm), Burtinle (40.7 mm), and Galckayo (56.0 mm). Little to no rainfall were recorded in most parts of the south. A few stations that recorded little rainfall of less than 10mm included Dinsor, Bardaale, and Buale whereas Hudur and Baidoa both recorded 17.0 mm.

Cumulatively, rainfall amounts from 1 June through 30 September 2022, indicates that parts of northwestern regions and some parts along the costalal parts and adjacent areas in southern Somalia, including Shabelles and Jubas received precipitation of over 100 mm, with little rainfall reported in the rest of the country (see Map 1). The cumulative rainfall between June and September 2022 was below aveage in most parts of Lower Juba and some parts of northern regions (W. Galbeed, Toghdeer and Sanaag) while Middle and Lower Shabelle and adjacent parts of Bay reigon receive sliglhly above average rainfall over the same period.

The impact of limited rainfall during the 2022 Hagaa season is reflected in the rapidly declining and below normal vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) as shown in Maps 4-8. Significantly drier-than-normal vegetation can be observed in most parts of Somalia due to prolonged drought conditions. Dry and hot conditions are expected until the onset of the 2022 Deyr rains around midOctober. However, in areas that received intensified Karan and Hagaa rains, this has partially enhanced late planted crops, pasture and browse and replenishment of water sources. However, these improvements are likely to be short-lived due to influx of livestock into these areas, leading to early depletion of pasture and browse. Below-average vegetation conditons imply that rangeland resources (water and pasture) are declining due to poor seasonal rainfall and prevailing hotter-than-normal conditions in most parts of the country.

Water prices were higher in August 2022 compared to the five-year average for 2017-2021 in most parts of northwest (28%), most parts of northeast – Bari and Nugaal (41-201%) in central regions - Mudug (37%), parts of southern Somalia: Middle Shabelle (17%), Lower Shabelle (36%), Bakool (100%). Price increases are milld in Bay (2%) and Galgaduud (7%) compared to five-year averages. Water scarcity has triggered earlier-thannormal and continued water trucking, leading to increased debt levels among pastoral households.

Due to scarce pasture and water resources throughout the country, livestock body conditions have continued to deteriorate in August and September as drought conditions worsened. In northeastern and central regions, livestock body conditions are atypically poor (PET Score of 2) and livestock deaths are increasing in areas most affected by drought.

Due to the extended and continuing impact of drought, poor pastoral households currently have limited access to milk and saleable animals. Pastoral households have also accumulated very high debt levels driven by the high costs of water and feed for livestock, increased reliance on food purchase on credit to feed their families.

Wth most global weather forecasts (NOAA/CPC GEFS) indicating a high probability for widespread belowaverage October to December 2022 Deyr season rainfall over much of the country, marking a potential fifth poor rainfall season in Somalia, drought conditions are expected to persist through the end of the year and will most likely worsen during the typically dry January to March Jilaal season, with further adverse impact on livelihood, food security, nutrition and mortality outcomes.

Download report from FSNAU