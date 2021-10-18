Somalia Climate Update, September 2021 (Issued October 18, 2021)

Highlights

September usually marks the end of Hagaa/ Karaan (July– September) short rainy season in northwestern Somalia and a typically dry and windy season across other parts of Somalia.

Light to moderate Karan rains were received across most parts of northwest regions in September 2021. Northeastern regions received little rainfall while central and southern Somalia remained mostly dry, with the exception of parts of Shabelle and Bay regions that received light rains around mid-September (see Map 1 and Table 1).

Based on data obtained from rain gauge readings at meteorological stations across Somalia, the monthly rainfall totals for September 2021 were below average in most parts of the country except in northwest most stations recorded above average rainfall. Some of these stations recorded rainfall exceeding 100inm: Hargeisa (161.5mm), Malawle (109mm), Borama, (103mm) and Dhubato (101mm) – see Table 1. Cumulative rainfall from 1 September to 10 October 2021 remained below average in most regions of central and southern Somalia – see Map 2.

Read full report here