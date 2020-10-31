Somalia Climate Update: Sept 2020 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover (NDVI) (Issued October 31, 2020)

Highlights

September usually marks the end of Hagaa/Karaan (July – September), a rainy season in northwestern Somalia and a typically dry and windy season across the rest of the country. This season however, light to moderate rains were received across most northern parts of the country during September 2020, with the exception of areas along northeastern coastal areas that received little to no rainfall, while most parts of the southern regions remaining dry. The monthly rainfall totals for September were below average in most parts of Galgadud, Hiran, Middle Shabelle and parts of Bakool, Bay and Gedo regions.

Most of the rainfall received in September was recorded in the third dekad as shown in Satellite derived rainfall estimates (RFE); -Maps 2 – 5 and Map 9). Some rain gauge stations in northwest regions (Borama, Wajaale, Hargeisa, Aburiin and Lasanod) recorded over 100 mm of rainfall, as shown in Map 1 and Table 1.

Vegetation cover, measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), indicated a deterioration of browsing conditions or vegetation cover in several regions of southern Somalia. However, dry pasture for livestock is available across most parts of the country. Rainfall in September helped to replenish some water catchment areas in the north. This in turn, improved browsing conditions for livestock. There have been no abnormal livestock migration reported in any part of the country. Livestock body conditions across the country remain average (PET score of 3). However, in some areas like the northeast, where there were below average 2020 Gu (April-June) rains, livestock body conditions of small ruminants has started to deteriorate. Medium kidding and calving was reported for small ruminants, while low kidding and calving was reported for the large ruminants.

In riverine livelihoods of Middle and Lower Shabelle and Middle Juba, harvest of off-season crops planted during the 2020 Gu season is ongoing with Maize and Cowpea being the main crops harvested. Land preparation and dry planting for the 2020 Deyr (October-December) season has been reported in parts of Bay, Bakool and parts of Lower Shabelle regions.

Desert Locust infestation which was mostly confined in northern and central regions since the beginning of 2020 has now expanded further to southern regions, and is causing significant damages both to Deyr season crops and pasture in Mudug, Galgadud, Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions. Early germinated cowpea and sorghum at seedling stages have been damaged in Cowpea Belt districts of Hobyo, Hara-dhere, Ceeldheer, Ceel-buur districts in Central, Adend Yabaal of Middle Shabelle and Mahaas/Belet-wein in Hiraan region have been affected. Similarly significant pasture has been damaged in Aden Yabaal (Middle Shabelle) and Mahaas sub settlement of Belet-wein.

