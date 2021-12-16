Somalia Climate Update, October November 2021 (Issued December 16, 2021)

Highlights

The Deyr (October-December) represents the second rainy season in most parts of northeastern, central and Southern Somalia. Parts of northwest regions may also experience some rainfall in October and in December/January.

In October and November 2021, parts of Northwest regions continued to receive light to moderate rains, mostly in October 2021, as a continuation of the Karan (August-September) rains that are more typical for this region.

On the other hand, most parts of northeastern and central regions received little to no rainfall in October through early December, except light to moderate rains in northern parts of Bari region and along the coast of Nugaal, North Mudug and Galgadud regions, while southern Somalia received delayed and isolated showers with limited number of rainy days, in late October through early December. (See Map 1 and Table 1).

