Somalia: Climate Update - October 2019 Monthly Rainfall and NDVI (Issued December 27, 2019)

Highlights

The month of November 2019 was marked by heavy rains in most parts of the country with many stations recording above average rainfall, well distributed with more than 10 days of rainfall recorded during the month. However, northeastern parts of the country recorded relatively low rainfall, especially in Bari region, which was also mostly dry in the previous month of October. However, intensified rains in late November and early December alleviated the impact of the rainfall deficit in Bari region.

Most stations in the northwestern parts of Somalia recorded between 50m and 100mm while the northeastern regions recorded below 50mm of cumulative rainfall during November. Some of the stations in southern parts of the country that recorded significant rainfall in November include:

Elberde (334mm), Diinsor (333mm), Baidoa (274mm), Bardale (170mm), Bardheere (247mm), Jowhar (107mm), Mogadishu (119mm) and Bulo Burti (89mm).

Satellite-derived (TAMSAT) Rainfall Estimates (RFE) confirm the continuation of 2019 Deyr (October-December) rains through late November with enhanced precipitation in the Jubas, Shabelles, Bay and parts of Hiran regions (Maps 2-5 and 9). Vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) for November 2019 indicates significant improvement of vegetation conditions in most parts of the country. Significant increase in vegetation vigor is evident in Agropastoral/Pastoral livelihoods of Bay, Bakol, Middle Shabelle parts of Galgadud, Gedo Mudug and Togdher (Maps 6-8 and 10).

Rainfall in November continued to improve rangeland conditions, replenished most of the berkads, natural water catchments, and increased water levels in shallow wells. Livestock body conditions show a general improvement. Early-planted crops (maize and sorghum) in some riverine areas of Shabelle regions and most agro-pastoral livelihoods are performing well due to irrigation opportunities and favorable rains received in the first half of November 2019. Farmers in some in Buale (Middle Juba) and Bardhere (Gedo) have deliberately inundated their farms (desheks) in order to benefit from recessional cultivation when the floodwater recedes in December/January.

Overall, rainfall through November 2019 has improved livestock production and reproduction and improved Deyr season crop harvest prospects across most parts of the country. Further improvement can be expected if the rains continue in December.