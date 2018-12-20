Somalia: Climate Update - November 2018 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover

Highlights

Deyr season (October-December) rainfall performance in November 2018 varied from place to place. There was a general reduction of rainfall activities in many parts of the country. However, in the south, most weather stations reported moderate rains with some stations recording well above average rains. The stations that recorded significant rains include: 67 mm in Qulenjeed of Awdal region, 79 mm in Bandarbeyla of Bari region, 79 mm in Hudur of Bakool region, 60 mm in Baidoa, 77 mm in Bardale, 100 mm in Dinsor of Bay region, and 51 mm in Buale of Middle Juba region (Map 1; Table1). Overall, the 2018 Deyr season rainfall in October and November 2018 has been below average in terms of amount, intensity and coverage, with most southern regions experiencing rainfall deficits of 25 to 100 mm compared to the October-November short-term average (Map 9). Rainfall in the upper catchments of Shabelle and Juba rivers in the Ethiopian highlands in October and November led to rising river water levels along the Shabelle and Juba rivers, but river water levels remained below moderate flood-risk levels throughout the season with no riverine flooding reported, contrary to earlier expectations.

Satellite-derived rainfall estimates show continuation of Deyr rains through late November, with moderate to heavy rains of 40-150mm in the Jubas, Shabelles, Bay, Gedo and parts of Hiran (Maps 2-5 and 9). Vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) for November 2018 indicates deterioration of vegetation conditions in southern Somalia, with the exceptions of parts of Hiran, Bay, Bakool and Gedo that showed improved biomass conditions (Maps 6-8 and 10).

Below average Deyr season rainfall is expected to lead to below average cereal production in southern Somalia and and faster depletion of range resources in northeast and central Somalia. Although there have been some rainfall in early December, this is not expected to have a major positive impact, especially in crop growing areas that experienced poor rainfall during critical stages of crop growth and development.