Somalia Climate Update, May 2021 (Issued June 15, 2021)

Highlights

The 2021 Gu (March/April-June) season rainfall of varying amounts and intensities (Map 1) continued in most parts of Somalia through the first dekad of May but significantly decreased during the second and third dekads of May and the first dekad of June.

Based on data from rain gauge readings, a few stations recorded significant amount of rainfall (exceeding 100 mm) in May 2021: Qulenjeed (101mm), Cadaadley (106mm), Malawle (115mm), Sheikh (122.5mm),

Buadodle (158mm) and Caynabo (193mm) and in northwest, Ballidhin (110mm) in northeast regions;

Galdogob (110.8mm) in North Mudug region; Diinsor (105.1mm) Bulo-burto (126mm) and Jowhar (182mm) in southern regions of Somalia – Table 1. However, cumulative rainfall form 1 March to 10 June 2021 remained below average in most regions of southern Somalia, Galgadud in central regions and Awdal, W.

Galbeed and Bari regions in northern Somalia - Map 2.

Rainfall performance since the second dekad of May and current forecast through 25 June indicate earlier than normal end of the 2021 Gu season rainfall as the forecast indicates little to no rainfall through 25 June.

Cumulatively, total rainfall amounts since 1 March, including forecasts through 25 June 2021, are expected to remain below average with large rainfall deficits in most parts of southern Somalia and in parts of Galgadud in central regions and Awdal, W. Galbeed and Bari in northern regions (Maps 3 and 4).

Reflecting the positive impact of heavy rainfall between late April and early May, vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) continued to improve in most parts of northern and central Somalia from early May through the first dekad of June (Maps 5-8). However, below average vegetation is still observed in the coastal parts of northeast and central regions and several parts of southern Somalia as of the first dekad of June (Map 8).

The reduction in rainfall amounts both inside Somalia and in the upper catchments of the Shabelle and Juba rivers in the Ethiopian highlands are reflected in Shabelle and Juba river levels which remained below Moderate flood-risk except in Dollow where the Juba River briefly surpassed Moderate flood-risk levels around May 9.

Similarly, in Belet-weyne, Jowhar/Mahday and Balad districts, Shabelle River levels surpassed Moderate and High flood-risk levels between May 11 and May 17, reaching Bank Full on May 25, before starting to decline the following day. As a result, some flooding and related population displacements were reported in Beletweyne town. Damage to crops was also reported in rural Beletweyne and several riverine villages in Middle Shabelle region. However, as at June 15, all stations along Shabelle and Juba rivers are below Moderate flood-risk levels.

Intensified rainfall between late April and early May has improved water availability, browse and pasture availability. However, this improvement may not be adequate to support livestock through the forthcoming and mostly dry Hagaa (July-September) season. With little or no forecast rainfall in through late June, the residual moisture in the soil is also not adequate to support crop growth and development through the remainder of the Gu cropping season. As a result, the combination of delayed and erratic distribution and early cessation of current season rainfall, the overall 2021 Gu season cereal crop production is likely to be 20-40 percent below average.

The latest FAO Desert Locust Watch (11 June 2021) reports that numerous hopper bands have formed in northwest Somalia. Infestations are likely to continue further east to Puntland, but some areas are not accessible. Although substantial control operations are underway, new swarms will start to form as of mid-June, which are likely to persist in northern Somalia until conditions dry out. This could threaten Gu season crop harvest prospects as well as availability of pasture during the Hagaa season.