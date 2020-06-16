Somalia Climate Update: May 2020 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover (NDVI) (Issued June 16, 2020)

Highlights

The 2020 Gu (April-June) season rainfall continued across Somalia through the first dekad of May but decreased during the second and third dekads, with rainfall mostly confined to northern and central regions of the country. Rain gauge recordings indicate a decrease in rainfall intensity and volume during the month of May, with only three stations recording over 100mm: Mataban in Hiraan region (200 mm), Goldogob in Mudug region (136mm) and Mogadishu in Banadir region (105.5 mm) – Table 1.

