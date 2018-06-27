Somalia: Climate Update May 2018 Monthly Rainfall and NDVI (Issued June 27, 2018)

Highlights

Above average Gu (April-June) seasonal rains continued in May, 2018 across many parts of the country. Some of the stations that recorded significant rainfall in the country include: Borama (159mm), Qardo (108mm), Elafweyn (124mm), Caynabo ( 137mm), Sheikh (101mm), Dhubato (130mm) in the north, while in the south Elbarde,

Dinsor and Mataban recorded 99mm, 192mm 110mm respectively. Shabelle and Juba river levels in May were stable and below the flood risk level due to a reduction in rainfall activities in the upper catchments of the river as reported by SWALIM. River flooding continued in early May but later subsided. However water logging is still widespread in the flooded areas.

Satelite derived Rainfall estimates (RFE) previously confirm enhanced rainfall across all livelihoods in May especially in the Juba’s, Shabelle’s, Bay, parts of Nugal and Localized areas in Galgadud (Maps 3-5). Vegetation cover based on Normalized Difference Vegetation Index shows significant improvement in vegetation conditions across all livelihoods due to favorable rains in April and May. There is no change in vegetation and vigor in deficit areas in Bari, Sanaag and Nugaal regions. Hawd and Agropastoral and pastoral areas in Bay, Juba’s Gedo, Bakool, Hiran, large areas in Shabelle display large increase in vegetation conditions.

As a result of above average Gu rains in April and May in most livelihoods, livestock body conditions of all species, pasture conditions, as well livestock conception have shown optimum improvement. Milk production improved at household level particularly, milk from small ruminant, while milk from camel and cattle is expected to improve over the coming six months as more livestock give birth in the coming Hagaa (July-September) and the subsequent Deyr (October – December) season.

Following the planting in April and May, there has been moderate damage to crops at the early stages of sowing and development especially in drought affected areas. Weeding activities is ongoing and majority of the crop are at different stages of growth.