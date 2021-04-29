Somalia Climate Update, March 2021 (Issued April 29, 2021)

Highlights

Gu season rainfall typically starts between late March to early April in northwestern and southern parts of Somalia and expands eastwards to cover central and northeast regions by midApril.

This year, observed rain gauge data and satellite data indicate that sunny and dry weather conditions characterized by higher than average daytime temperatures prevailed in most regions of the country in March. Exceptions are some southern regions (Belet-weyne, Qanzaadhere,

Bardale, parts of Juba regions and Baidoa) that recorded some rainfall of poor distribution and low intensity mainly in the 2nd dekad).

Rainfall conditions started in improving in midApril and by 25 April, most parts of Somalia have received some rainfall of varying amounts and intensities (Map 1). However, cumulative rainfall between 1 March through 25 April is below average in most parts of the country, especially in northwestm central and southern regions (Map 2). Based on available forecasts, further rainfall is expected through 10 May covering many parts of the country (Map 3). However, cumulative rainfall amounts are likely to remain below average in central and southern regions of Somalia (Map 4).

Vegetation conditions measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) for 11-20 April indicate below average vegetation conditions in most parts of central and southern Somalia and parts of northwest regions (Map 5).

Co

Temporary water sources and catchments in traditional grazing areas have been significantly depleted in most parts of the country. Consequently, significant degradation and depletion of pasture and water have been reported in most parts of the country. As a result, there has been abnormal increase in water prices, increased and earlier than normal water trucking and increased and atypical livestock migration to distant grazing areas in most regions of the country. Due to worsening drougfht conditions, livestock abortion among small ruminants, culling of new born kids to save the mothers and increased livestock mortality of the new borns was reported in parts of northern and central regions.

Increased rainfall which started in late April is expected to continue through early May and this will bring some relief in pastoral livelihoods, especially in northern Somalia. However, based on current forecasts, rainfall thorugh 10 May is expected to remain below average in most parts of centgral and southern Somalia. As a result, given the delayed and poor start ofd the Gu rains, conditions are becoming less favorable for crop cuiltivation during the season. As a result, a below average Gu season harvest is expected.