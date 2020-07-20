Somalia Climate Update: June 2020 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover (NDVI) (Issued July 20, 2020)

Highlights

June marks the last month of the Gu (April – June) rainy season in Somalia, usually characterized by reduced precipitation as compared to April and May.

In June 2020, most of the rain gauge stations across Somalia recorded little or no rainfall, with only a few stations in the northwest recording over 50mm of rainfall: Borama (56mm), Wajaale (56.5mm), Dhubato (60mm), Hudun (82mm), and El afweyn (98mm) - Map 1 and Table 1. Declining rainfall in June can also be observed from satellite derived rainfall estimates (RFE), with rainfall mostly confined to northwest and southern parts of the country as shown on Maps 2-5. For the most part, this is consistent with typical seasonal patterns.

