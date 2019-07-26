Somalia: Climate Update - June 2019 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover (Issued July 26, 2019)

Highlights

June marks the last month of the Gu (April-June) rainy season and it is characterized by a decrease of rainfall activity.

During June 2019, most parts of the country received little to no rainfall. However, substantial amount of rainfall were recorded in some gauge stations in the north including Elefweyne (297 mm), Erigavo (103 mm), Lasanod (100mm), Garowe (88mm), Odweyne (74mm) and Burao (58mm). (Map 1 and Table 1). Satellite derived rainfall estimates (RFE) also show decreased rainfall amounts during the month of June, with more rainfall during the first dekad of the month (Maps 3-5). However, the spatial distribution was uneven.

Vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) shows a strong vegetation vigor, mostly reflecting the positive impact of increased rainfall activity during the second half of May. Increased availability of pasture has led to improved livestock body conditions in most of rural livelihood zones. Milk availability has also improved from in most pastoral livelihood zones.

However, Bay, Bakool and parts of Central regions are experiencing deterioration in pasture availablity due to earlies than than normal cessation of Gu rains and increased competition for available pasture and water. Field reports indicate early out migration of camel pastoralists from Bakool to Lower Shabelle.

The cumulative impact of current Gu season rainfall has improved water availability in most regions, except a few pockets in Addun and Hawd of central region where water trucking is still taking place.

Crop production prospects is not promising in most areas due to the delayed and poor start of the Gu rains and its early cessation which has reduced the length of the crop growing season and hindered crop development. As a result, overall 2019 Gu season cereal production is expected to be at least 50 percent below the long-term average.