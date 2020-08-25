Somalia Climate Update: July 2020 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover (NDVI) (Issued August 25, 2020)

Highlights

July marks the start of the mostly dry Hagaa (JulySeptember) season where scattered showers are expected in some parts of Somalia. This year, some areas received considerable amount of rainfall in July in parts of northwest and southern Somalia, as shown in Maps 2-5. The areas in the North that received moderate to above rainfall include: Erigavo (155mm), Wajaale (113.5mm), Dilla 95mm and Gebiley (84.5mm) in the north and Jowhar (136mm) as shown on Map 1 and Table 1. Consistent with normal seasonal patterns, eastern portions of Sool and Sanaag regions and most parts of northeastern and central regions received little or no rainfall during the month of July.

In southern Somalia, Hiran and Shabelle regions continued to experience flooding due to heavy rains both in the upper catchments of the Shabelle River in the eastern Ethiopian highlands and within Somalia. Flooding has been reported in parts of Belet Weyne district, Mahadey Weyne/Jowhar, Balcad and Afgooye districts, inundating additional farmlands.

