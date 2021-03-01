Somalia Climate Update: January 2020 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover (NDVI) (Issued March 1, 2021)

Highlights

January marks the beginning of the typically dry Jillal (January- March) season across Somalia. In January 2021, harsh and drier than normal weather conditions prevailed throughout the country, with none of the rain gauge stations countrywide reporting any rainfall (see Map 1 and Table 1).

Satellite estimated rainfall for January 2021 indicates localized light showers (<10mm) in the first dekad of the month in southern parts of Bay and Gedo, parts of Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle, Middle Juba and Lower Juba (see Map 2-5). There was no rainfall in the second and third dekads of January in any part of Somalia.

