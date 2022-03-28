Somalia Climate Update, February 2022 (Issued March 28, 2022)

Highlights

January to March is a typically dry Jilaal season across most parts of Somalia. In the months of January and February 2022, harsh and drier than normal weather conditions prevailed throughout the country. Based on data obtained from rain gauge readings at meteorological stations across Somalia, only two stations recorded some rainfall in January (Erigavo – 31mm in the second dekad & Jowhar – 18mm in the first dekad) - see table 1. No rainfall was recorded across all the meteorological station in the country during the month of February.

Some light rain showers were received in southern and central and some northern parts of the country between 1 and 20 March 2022 – see Map 1. Further localized rainfall is expected through 5 April (Map 2).

However, cumulative rainfall amounts, including forecast through 5 April are expected to remain low (less than 25 mm) in areas that receive rainfall with most northern and adjacent regions expected to remain dry.

Cumulatively, total rainfall amounts from 1 March through 5 April 2022, including forecasts from 21 March to 5 April 2022, are expected to remain below average in most parts of the country. Rainfall deficits through 5 April are expected to range from 10 to 50 mm (Maps 3 and 4). This underscores continuation of ongoing drought conditions at least through early April. Research by University of California Santa Barbara Climate Hazard Center indicate increased risk of a fourth below average March to May rainy season in Somalia and adjacent regions of neighboring countries in the Horn of Africa.

Vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) remained poor through the second dekad of March 2022 in most parts of central and southern Somalia, reflecting the extended impact of the ongoing drought

Download full report here