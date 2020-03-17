Somalia Climate Update: February 2020 Monthly Rainfall and Vegetation Cover (NDVI) (Issued March 17, 2020)

Highlights

February 2020, marked the continuation of the dry Jilaal (January-March) season across Somalia (Maps 1-2), with elevated temperatures and winds, which has had a negative impact on off-season crop production in some riverine areas.

Consistent with normal seasonal trends, most stations did not record any rainfall during the month of February, with the exception of Cadaadley (Northwest) which recorded 14.5mm during the second dekad of the month (Table 1).

Satellite derived rainfall estimates (RFE) indicate the prevalence of dry weather conditions across the country during the month of February as shown in Maps 2-5.

Vegetation conditions measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) for February 2020 indicate continued deterioration of pasture and vegetation across the country as shown in the maps 6 – 8. However, vegetation conditions remain above average levels in most rural livelihoods, except some riverine areas that have witnessed deterioration to below normal levels.

Off-season crop harvesting is ongoing in February in some agropastoral livelihoods where crops were planted late during the 2019 Deyr season. Shabelle and Juba river levels have continued to decline, consistent with seasonal trends. However, current river levels remain near or above normal levels and can sustain off-season crop irrigation if current trends continue. In Beletweyne where river levels have decline to below normal levels since mid-January, this is likely to affect off-season crop yields in riverine livelihoods.

Livestock births (kidding and calving) during February were medium to low across Somalia. Due to continued availability of pasture and water across most parts of the country , livestock migration remain normal, except in some part of Northern Inland Pastoral livelihood of Rako where tick infestation has prompted return of migrated animals back to their original livelihoods.

