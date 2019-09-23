Somalia: Climate Update - August 2019 Monthly Rainfall and NDVI (Issued September 23, 2019)

Highlights

The Hagaa/Karan (July – September) rains continued in parts of Somalia during the month of August with northwestern regions recording average to above average rains, particularly in agro pastoral and parts of West Golis, East Golis and Hawd pastoral livelihoods of the north .

However, though Hagaa rains intensified in August along coastal parts of southern Somalia, the overall amount and distribution were below average. The rest of the country remained dry, which is normal at this time of the year. Some of the rain gauges in the North that recorded above average rains in August 2019 include: Boroma (186mm), Gebilley (128mm), Hargeisa (118mm),

Sheikh (84mm) and Wajaale (157mm). In the south, Banadir rain gauge recorded moderate showers of 39mm and Balcad 21mm (Table 1,

Map 1).

Satellite Rainfall Estimates (RFE) derived from TAMSAT confirm rainfall availability in the above mentioned areas (Maps 3-5). Satellite-derived Normalized Difference Vegetation Index derived from E-Modis shows a general improvement of vegetation conditions in areas that received rains during the month of August 2019. Pockets of depressed vegetation conditions can be seen in some of the inland southern regions and the northern coastal areas (Maps 6-8 and 10).

As a result of recent Karan rains, pasture, water and browse, livestock body condition and productivity improved in parts of Awdal and W. Galbeed. Pastoralists remained in their permanent settlements with their herds. On the other hand, reports from agro pastoral livelihood zones indicate heavy pest infestation on lateplanted crops (stalk borer and armyworms).

The most affected crop is late-planted/replanted maize as farmers tried to take advantage of Karan rains. Reports stated that there was complete destruction of late planted maize crops. However, recent Karan rains are likely to improve the yield of the early planted and well-established sorghum crops in Galbeed agro pastoral (northwest regions).

On the other hand, poor rangeland condition prevailed in central and large parts of the southern regions as a result of below average Gu and Hagaa rains. Water trucking with high water prices was experienced in Hawd, Addun and parts of Cowpea Belt agro pastoral in central regions. Exceptions were parts of Bay and Lower Shabelle where localized moderate Hagaa rains improved standing crops, pasture and browse with significant improvement in Southern Rainfed Maize Agropastoral livelihood of Middle and Lower Juba regions.