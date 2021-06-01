Somalia Climate Update, April 2021 (Issued May 31, 2021)

Highlights

Gu (March/April-June) season rainfall typically starts between late March to early April in northwestern and southern parts of Somalia and expands eastwards to cover central and northeast regions by mid-April.

This year, a mostly dry period in March was followed by continued dry period through mid to late April. Rainfall conditions started improving in mid-April and by 25 May, most parts of Somalia have received some rainfall of varying amounts and intensities (Map 1). Most of this year’s Gu season rainfall was concentrated between the last week of April and the first week of May. Some stations recorded significant rainfall for the month of April, exceeding 100 mm: Wajaale (165mm), Dhubato (137.5mm), Sheikh (119.5mm) and Hargeisa (108mm) in northwest regions and Dinsor (173mm) and Elbarde (149mm) in southern Somalia – Table 1. However, cumulative rainfall between 1 March through 25 May remained below average in parts of Awdal, Bari, Galgadud, Hiran, Bakool, Gedo and in most of the other regions in southern Somalia (Middle Shabelle, Lower, Shabelle, Bay, Middle Juba and Lower Juba) - Map 2.

Current forecast indicate little to no rainfall through mid-June, possibly signaling the earlier than normal end of the rainy season. When incorporating the forecast information, cumulative rainfall amounts between 1 March and 10 June are expected to remain below average in most parts of Somalia, with substantial rainfall deficits in northwest, central and southern regions of Somalia (Maps 3 and 4).

Vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) indicates below average vegetation in most parts of northwest, central and southern Somalia through the end of April. This reflects the impact of below average rainfall amounts in March through late April (Maps 5 and 6). Vegetation conditions improved in early to mid-May in many areas due to substantial rainfall between late April and first week of May (Maps 7 and 8).