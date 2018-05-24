Somalia: Climate Update April 2018 Monthly Rainfall and NDVI (Issued May 24, 2018)

Highlights

April 2018 was marked by well above average rains across the country, with the exception of some parts of Bari, Sanaag, Sool and Nugal. Most of the rain gauge stations recorded avereage to well above average rains.

Some of the stations that received significant rains include: Hargeisa (160mm), Baligubable (296mm) Buhodle (150mm), Elafweyn (161mm), Erigavo (81mm) Lasaanod (65mm), Burtinle (110mm), Hudur (239mm), Bay (230mm), Qansadere (386mm), Beletweyn (282mm), Buloburti (268mm), Mataban (245mm). Qardo, Bandarbeyla, and Iskushuban in Bari and Galdogob in Mudug station recorded less than 10mm well below average.

Heavy rainfall in April in Somalia and Ethiopian highlands has led to rapid upsurge of river levels causing heavy flooding along the Shabelle river in Hiran and Shabelles and along the Juba river in Gedo and the Juba regions.

Riverine and flash floods have led to displacements, inundation of crops and damages to infrastructure. Affected areas include 23 districts in 10 regions including; Beletwyne, Jowhar, Badhera and Luuq.

Satellite derived rainfall estimates (RFE) confirm the prevalence of wet conditions across the country during the month of April (Map 2-5,9), with most regions in southern parts of the country receiving more than 100mm cumulative rainfall Vegetation cover measured through the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) for April indicates rapid increase in vegetation biomass due to the favorable rains. Nevertheless localized areas in Bari, Sanaag, Shabele’s, Juba’s, BayBakool and Gedo still show some deficits. Further improvements of vegetation are expected throughout the country in May.

The Gu (April-June) rains have benefitted most pastoral areas by improving pasture and browse regeneration and replenishment of water sources countrywide. The Gu rains have also supported increased sorghum and maize cultivation. Livestock body condition shows improvement from previous jilaal (dry) season. Planting and re-planting consisted the main activities in agricultural areas. However, ongoing floods have inundated crop farms in riverine and low lying areas and this may reduce and or delay crop production in the affected areas.