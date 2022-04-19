Somalia: CERF Dashboard (As of 31 December 2021)

In 2021, amid the rapidly worsening drought situation in Somalia, the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) released four Rapid Response (RR) grants to ensure immediate scale up of efforts to mitigate the devastating drought impact and support the most vulnerable people. A total of nine grants were allocated from CERF and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) in response to the growing humanitarian needs in Somalia. The RR grants from CERF complemented one Standard and two Reserve Allocations from SHF allowing partners to operate in key hot-spot locations The assistance covered food security, health, protection, logistics, shelter and non-food items, and water and sanitation sectors benefitting about 3.2 million people.

ANTICIPATORY ACTION

This grant builds on the success of the 2020 Somalia Anticipatory Action (AA) pilot and was in response to alarming drought conditions in rapidly increasing parts of Somalia. As the triggers of the AA framework had been met, early action provided protection against the looming crisis and fragile political and economic situation. The humanitarian community had raised alarms of the rapidly deteriorating situation in effort to mobilize resources. As these time critical interventions are implemented, it allowed time for government and humanitarian partners to complement the response and protect the gains made last year. Setting precedent, this AA allocation was coupled with a rapid response grant; this double CERF allocation for Somalia allowed the Rapid Response grant to provide immediate assistance to those facing crisis right now while the Anticipatory Action grant complemented this response by reaching those at risk of sliding into crisis.

This innovative approach to CERF allocations is strategically designed to address recurrent climate shocks through short- and longer-term integrated interventions.