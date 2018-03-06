06 Mar 2018

Somalia: CERF and SHF support in 2017 (as of 5 March 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Mar 2018
With US$89 million in coordinated allocations from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), OCHA-managed pooled funds helped humanitarian partners in Somalia prevent famine in 2017.

By leveraging their comparative advantages – such as CERF’s disbursement speed and CBPF’s direct funding for local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) – the humanitarian community rapidly scaled up humanitarian action and was able to deliver a stronger collective response.

