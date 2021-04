IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Waajid in April 2021 led by the SWSCRI and CCCM partner CESDO. 10 IDP sites were identified hosting 2,824 households or 15,259 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in 2019 using the Detailed Site Assessment Tool, there was an increase of 4 IDP site, 740 Households or 3,170 individuals.