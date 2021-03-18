Somalia CCCM Cluster: Verified IDP sites in Gaalkayo - as of March 2021

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in North and South Gaalkayo in March 2021. The operation was led by DRC, GCRI, GECPD, IRC, KAF, MercyCorps, NoFYL, NRC, PMWDO, SCI, SOSDA, SVDG, WISE and UNHCR. 90 IDP sites were identified hosting 21,688 households or 125,600 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in December 2019, there was a increase of 12 IDP sites and 2,250 Households or 7,330 individuals.