IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Berdale Town in April 2021 led by the SWSCRI and CCCM partners; CESDO and WRRS . 29 IDP sites were identified hosting 11,453 households or 78,112 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in August 2020, there was an increase of 4 IDP sites, 2,186 Households or 16,282 individuals.