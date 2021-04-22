Somalia CCCM Cluster: Verified IDP sites in Baidoa - as of April 2021

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Baidoa in April 2021. The operation was led by SWSCRI, ACTED, Concern Worldwide, DRC, IOM, IPDO, Islamic Relief Somalia, NRC, SECDO, SSYO and UNHCR. 548 IDP sites were identified hosting 61,073 households or 430,991 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in August 2020, there was a increase of 31 IDP sites and 1,152 Households or 38,717 individuals.