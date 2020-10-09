Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - as of September 2020

CCCM partners continue to provide RCCE activities (awareness raising on COVID-19) at the IDP site-level targeting site leaders, committee groups and IDP populations. In total, CCCM partners have reached 921 IDP sites out of 2,344 IDP sites nationally, covering 1,091,009 persons (42% out of total 2.6 million). Partners have provided community members with tools such as megaphones to assist in enhancing the dissemination of COVID-19 awareness messages throughout their respective communities. Overall, 244 community members (80% female) were trained on COVID-19 prevention and response.