Somalia CCCM Cluster Dashboard - November 2018

General update

The CCCM Cluster conducted a three day Introduction to Camp Coordination and Camp Management Training for 25 partners working in Banadir and Afgooye. Partners are implementing CCCM projects in 75 IDP sites in the Banadir region.

Data collection for the second round of the Detailed Site Assessment has kicked off. 29 districts have been covered so far, with another 8 districts planned for December.

Since mid October, almost 700 new households have arrived in Dollow IDP sites. CCCM partners have allocated family plots in the contingency space of Qansaxley camp and coordinated service provision for the new arrivals.

The first ever site verication was conducted in Galkaacyo by humanitarian partners and local authorities. 73 IDP sites were veried with 18,230 families living in the sites.

CCCM partners in cooperation with GBV partners and the Ministry of Women Development and Family Affairs, conducted a Safety Audit Assessment in 21 IDPs site in Garowe, Puntland. Safety audits assessments enable humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specic vulnerabilities of displaced population living in settlements.